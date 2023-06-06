Ephrata woman arrested for felony burglary

Stacie Jo Leaman, 52, of Ephrata, is charged with one count of felony burglary after she allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of equipment.

EPHRATA, Pa. — An Ephrata woman is facing a felony charge after police say she stole from a closed business.

Stacie Jo Leaman, 52, is charged with one count of felony burglary for allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of equipment from the garage bay of a business.

Police say a witness observed two individuals carrying out the May 25 incident. Leaman was charged after a police investigation revealed her as a suspect.