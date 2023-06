A family of seven lost their New Cumberland home to an overnight fire on Tuesday.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A New Cumberland family was left without a home Tuesday morning after an overnight fire ravaged their house.

According the Cumberland County 911 Dispatch, the fire started in the back of a home in the 200 block of Reno Avenue. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. on June 6.

Dispatch says no one was injured, but five adults and two children are displaced.