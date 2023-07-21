Police search for Lancaster retail theft suspect accused of taking a cake with his own face printed on it

Daquai Jackson, 24, allegedly left the Weis Market store on Millersville Pike without paying for several items, including the custom birthday cake he ordered.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of stealing three birthday cakes from a local Weis Market store—one of which had a picture of his face printed on it, according to investigators.

Daquai Anthony Jackson, 24, is charged with retail theft in the alleged incident, which occurred on May 28 at the grocery store located in the Manor Shopping Center on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Jackson entered the store and picked up three cakes he had ordered at the bakery counter. He then went through the store, selected four canned goods, two candles, a small cupcake and a box of chips.

Once at self-checkout, Jackson paid $12.99 for some of the items he purchased, but left the store without paying for the remaining items, including the cakes. The total loss to the store was $90.40, police claim.

Witnesses told police that the person who ordered the cakes was the same person pictured in a photo printed on one of them. Police used that photo along with surveillance footage of the alleged incident to identify Jackson as the suspect.

Jackson is known to police and has at least two other retail theft offenses on his record, police said.

Investigators filed a criminal complaint against Jackson and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He remains a wanted person at this time, police said.