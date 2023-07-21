6 suspects charged in retail theft conspiracy after incident at Capital City Mall, police say

The six men conspired to steal $3,499 worth of merchandise from a Macy's store at the mall and may be involved with similar thefts elsewhere, police claim.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged six suspects they say were involved in an "organized retail theft ring."

The suspects were charged after an incident Wednesday afternoon at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Officers patrolling the mall's parking lot at 1:33 p.m. noticed a Dodge Durango with its parking lights on, parked close to another SUV. As police watched, a man wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, and light jeans left the vehicle and walked toward a nearby Macy's store.

At the same time, police said, Capital City Mall security officers reported an active retail theft in the Macy's, claiming multiple suspects were fleeing toward the parking lot while carrying stolen merchandise.

Security officers told police the suspects were ditching the merchandise underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of the food court.

Police found one of the suspects and ordered him to stop, but the suspect fled on foot, according to police. The suspect, later identified as Kobi Hill, was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through the parking lot, police said.

While police were chasing Hill, mall security reported that at least three additional suspects were still inside the mall, and provided their physical descriptions to police.

Officers then found and captured a second suspect, later identified as Dominique Williams, inside a JC Penney's store in the mall.

While they were still in JCPenney’s, police said, officers located a third suspect, who allegedly fled after ordered to stop. He was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said. That suspect was identified as Jasper Dontre, according to police.

Officers then located a fourth suspect, Arterrio Williams, who fled from police towards a Walmart. Atrerrio Williams was ultimately taken into custody at Capital City Mall Dr., according to police.

Investigators later learned that the suspects were driven to the mall by another man -- the driver of the Dodge Durango seen by police in the parking lot. Police discovered the suspects were staying at a hotel in Swatara Township.

Police learned another suspect had taken an Uber to the hotel from a Dave & Busters at the mall, and responded there.

A fifth suspect, Shaquille Myers, was found at the hotel with another man, identified as Terrell Jackson, police said.

Investigators identified Myers as the driver of the Durango and took him into custody.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Terrell Jackson after police discovered he was involved in the retail theft conspiracy, according to police.