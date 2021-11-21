Police: Dauphin County woman steals two vehicles, leads police on high-speed chase

Chontelle Shirk led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph, police said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman is accused of stealing two vehicles and leading police on a high-speed chase in Cumberland County.

According to police, on Friday, Nov. 19, Chontelle Shirk was with a friend driving to a store in South Middleton Township when she allegedly threatened her friend, forced her out of the vehicle, and stole her friend's Nissan Versa.

Shirk is then seen on surveillance footage speeding out of the store's parking lot almost hitting multiple pedestrians.

Police said, Shirk, 40, was seen by residents of Penn Township and was said to be acting strange. Later, the Nissan Versa was found in a burned-down barn on Lebo Road. The vehicle was charred from the fire.

Less than a mile from the barn, Shirk stole a Jeep Compass from the garage of a home on Deer Lane Ridge and fled the scene, police said.

Shirk was then seen on Route 114, where she led police on a high-speed chase before surrendering in the area of Lamb Gap Road, according to state police.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then was released.

She is facing multiple charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Shirk is in Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.