Suspicious vehicle call leads to high-speed chase in Cumberland County

A 19-year-old charged with an alleged homicide and robbery in Maryland ran from police leading to a manhunt.

YORK, Pa. — A man was arrested for allegedly running from police after officers were called and told about a suspicious vehicle in North Middleton Township.

Tyliek Spence, 19, of Maryland, ran from police in the morning on Aug. 1, after an officer questioned Spence, and called for backup.

As the officer was processing the false name Spence had given them and the backup showed up, Spence drove off, almost hitting the backup officer in the process, according to North Middleton Township Police.

According to police, the original officer pursued Spence south on Spring Road and into Carlisle to Route. 74, until they decided to stop chasing in concern for public safety, with Spence reaching speeds of more than 80 mph.

After several hours, the officer along with a state police trooper found Spence and his car stopped on Enola Road after running out of gas, at which point Spence ran on foot into nearby fields.

Police say they set up a perimeter with the help of state police, Carlisle police, Middlesex police, and the use of a state police helicopter.

According to a press release, with the help of local residents and a Carlisle police K-9 unit, officers tracked Spence into nearby woods and arrested him.

After arresting Spence, officers discovered Spence had a warrant from July 23 for his arrest in Maryland for allegedly killing somebody during a robbery.