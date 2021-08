Dispatch said the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Mountain Road involving a tractor-trailer and SUV, dispatch said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner's Office was notified after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 Friday evening, according to emergency dispatch.

Dispatch said the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Mountain Road involving a tractor-trailer and SUV, dispatch said.

The entrance ramps from I-81 to Mountain Road are closed, according to officials.