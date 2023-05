According to police, three businesses were burglarized between midnight and 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Steelton Borough Police Department is investigating a series of reported burglaries in the Borough of Steelton.

The attached video is of the suspects: