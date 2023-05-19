Police searching for people who broke into Swatara Township cars overnight

Police are asking homeowners in the area to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious activity that may be related to the break-ins.

SWATARA, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is investigating multiple thefts from unknown suspects breaking into vehicles last week.

Police say the thefts occurred overnight from Thursday, May 11 into the morning of Friday, May 12. The break-ins were reported along the 800 and 900 blocks of Gregs Drive and from the 600 block to 900 block of South 82nd Street in the Laura Acres neighborhood, officers said.

The police department reminds residents to lock their cars, hide their belongings left inside and do not leave a car key inside the vehicle.

Swatara Township Police Detectives are asking homeowners in the area to check any video surveillance recordings that they may have and report any suspicious activity that was recorded during this timeframe.