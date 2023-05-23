Woman wanted for string of break-ins, car thefts across Lancaster County

Marissa Valuna Saintal, 21, from Homestead, Florida has been charged with three counts of access device fraud and four counts of theft from motor vehicles.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Marissa Valuna Saintal, 21, from Homestead, Florida has been charged with three counts of access device fraud and four counts of theft from motor vehicles.

Officers were first made aware of the thefts on Feb. 9, 2023, when three separate victims came forward, claiming that their car windows had been shattered and that the contents of their purses had been taken.

Video from a nearby business was obtained and reportedly showed a dark-colored Dodge Durango, which was parked in the area of each car that was broken into.

The first victim reported a loss of $1,236.50. The second victim reported a loss of $732.50 and the third victim reported a loss of $1,560.

The first and second victims said their recently stolen credit cards were being used at a Walmart, which they were able to decline the transaction.

Later that same day, police were dispatched to another reported vehicle break-in.

The fourth victim reported that the front passenger window was shattered and that a wallet was stolen. The victim reported a loss of $444.50.

The stolen items, exluding money, credit cards and driver's licenses belonging to the victims, were recovered in a trash can.

Security footage from the Walmart where the victim's credit cards were used allegedly depicts Saintal using the cards. On the security cameras, a cell phone was seen in her back pocket.

According to police, cell tower records were obtained and Saintal's phone number was identified. Location information for the number was retrieved and is allegedly consistent with being at the scene of each burglary.

Saintal was driving an Avis Rental which was reportedly stolen with a Florida registration of GVVN91. She reportedly wears two distinct rings on her left hand and one on her right. Additionally, Saintal has a dark mole on the middle finger of her left hand.