Woman sentenced for keeping her dead grandmother's body in a freezer

Cynthia Black will face upwards of two years in prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman who stuffed her dead grandmother in a freezer in order to collect her Social Security benefits will serve up to 46 months in prison.

Cynthia Black, 63, will face two consecutive sentences of 11.5 to 23 months for Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Deception, court records show.

Black was also charged with Abuse of Corpse, for which she was sentenced to two years of probation.

The remains of Black's grandmother, Glenora Delahay, were discovered on Feb. 7, 2019, by people inspecting the property on Kralltown Road in Warrington Township to potentially buy it from the bank.

While the callers were inspecting an outbuilding on the property, they proceeded to check the inside of a white chest freezer, police said in a criminal complaint affidavit.

Upon opening it, they discovered skeletal remains of a human in black trash bags, with a blanket placed over the bags.

After a search of the previous listed owners of the property, police discovered Black was the last known owner.

Black told police that she received financial compensation from Delahay for the care and continued to receive the financial compensation meant for Delahay after her death.