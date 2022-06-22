Worker raped and threatened to kill an intellectually disabled girl, police claim

The residential facility employee, David Vazquez, told the victim not to tell anyone or he would kill her, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man who worked at a residential facility has been charged with rape of a mentally disabled girl, according to police.

David Vazquez, 66, allegedly raped the girl overnight between June 15 and 16. Vazquez was the only employee at the facility at the time of the alleged abuse and was responsible for the child's care, according to court documents.

After allegedly raping the victim, Vazquez returned to her room and apologized for hurting her. He also told her not to tell anyone, proceeding to make a death threat if she spoke about the incident, according to police.

Vazquez worked as a life skills worker at the residential facility.

A witness told investigators that the girl had told them about the abuse. The affidavit said this witness saw Vazquez entering the child's room multiple times at night.

Vazquez has been charged with Rape, Institutional Sexual Assault of a Minor, Sexual Assault, Incident Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering the Welfare of Children and Terroristic Threats.

Online court documents indicate that Vazquez has not been arrested as of Wednesday.