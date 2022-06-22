Suspect in deadly 2021 shooting at Carlisle barbershop added to U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List

Michael Baltimore, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street on May 22, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLISLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 24, 2021.

The suspect in a 2021 barbershop shooting in Carlisle has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted List, the U.S. Marshals Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Michael Baltimore, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Kendell Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street on May 22, 2021, the agency said.

Cook owned the business, and Baltimore worked for him until 2019, according to the agency.

Baltimore was featured in several episodes of the television reality series "90 Day Fiancé," according to U.S. Marshals.

The agency said it is now offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to Baltimore's capture -- a significant increase over the $5,000 U.S. Marshals Service offered in January.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000, according to the agency.

Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent, the agency said. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community," said U.S. Marshals Service director Ronald Davis. "By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service."

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location should call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App, and tips may be sent to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or by calling (855)-628-8477.

The U.S. Marshals-led Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force combines the efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the district’s most dangerous fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals established the 15 Most Wanted Fugitive Program in 1983 to prioritize the investigation and apprehension of high-profile offenders considered to be some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives – typically career criminals with histories of violence who pose a significant threat to public safety.