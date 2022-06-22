Police: Burglar steals several thousand dollars stored in elderly woman's safe in Lebanon

The victim was hospitalized at the time of the alleged burglary, State Police say. Two suspects are known to have had keys to to the safe, which was not forced open.

LEBANON, Pa. — State Police are investigating after burglars struck at the home of an elderly woman in Lebanon, stealing several thousand dollars in cash from a safe.

The alleged theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday at the victim's home on the first block of Sunrise Ct. in Bethel Township, police say.

According to police, the victim was in the hospital at the time of the alleged burglary. A suspect entered the home without force, used a key to access a safe inside, and took between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash that was stored there.

The crime was reported by acquaintances of the victim, police say.

There are two suspects who are known to have keys to the safe, according to investigators. Police are requesting that both undergo a polygraph test.