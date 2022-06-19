1 dead in York City shooting, police investigating

This is the 12th homicide in York City so far this year.

YORK, Pa. — One man is dead following a shooting in York City on Saturday night, police say.

The 22-year-old victim was found injured and unconscious at the scene on the 600 block of Linden Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

York City Police is investigating this incident as a homicide.

The victim's identification will be released once his family is notified.

There will be an autopsy later this week, according to the county coroner.

This is the 12th homicide in the city so far this year.