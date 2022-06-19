Police investigating armed robbery at Lancaster County store that sent 1 person to the hospital

The suspect, who had his face covered, is described as a man, approximately 6 feet tall, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata Police is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on Saturday night.

Store employees recounted to police they were closing for the night when a man with a gun approached them and demanded money. The suspect pointed the gun at them and threatened to harm them if they didn't do as he demanded.

When they got to where the money was, the suspect hit the employees over the head with the gun, took the money, and ran.

One employee was treated at the scene for their head injuries while the second employee was taken to the hospital after collapsing as a result of her injury.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of North Reading Road, around 9:23 p.m., the suspect had already fled out the back service door, police say.