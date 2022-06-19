Teen dies after Harrisburg shooting

The boy was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury and died a short time later, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teen boy is dead following a shooting on Saturday evening in Harrisburg, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 1st block of North 16th Street.

At the scene, police found a teen boy with a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police are investigating this incident.