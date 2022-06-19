Teen dies after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teen boy is dead following a shooting on Saturday evening in Harrisburg, police say.
Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 1st block of North 16th Street.
At the scene, police found a teen boy with a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Police are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.