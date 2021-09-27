Cumberland County man charged with possessing child pornography

Police found over 300 images of child pornography on his home computer.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Spencer Seely, 41, of Cumberland County, was charged with possessing child pornography on Sept. 22.

On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant for Seely's home on the 900 block of Center Street in East Pennsboro Township, according to a Pa. State Police report.

Police confiscated electronics and conducted a forensic investigation, before arresting Seely on several charges of sexual abuse of children and possessing child pornography; they found over 300 images of child pornography on his home computer.