Man arrested after being in possession of over 100 images and videos of child pornography in East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Thursday after being in possession of over 100 images and videos of child pornography in East Earl Township.

Kenneth Schmidt is charged with two counts of child pornography, dissemination of child sex acts and five counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents.

On June 4, the East Earl Township Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials said.

Authorities say the tip was in reference to the dissemination of child pornography from an IP address in East Earl Township.

Officials say it is also alleged that Schmidt used social media to distribute child pornography.