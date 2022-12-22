Lawsuit alleges extended period of sexual abuse from Gettysburg teacher against students

Vincent Marfia was a Gettysburg Area School District teacher when he met the victim, leading to several years of abuse that was allegedly ignored by officials.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A new lawsuit alleges negligence on behalf of the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) and Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) after an extended period of abuse from a former GASD teacher.

The defendant, Vincent Marfia, worked for both CYS and GASD.

According to the lawsuit, Marfia began working for CYS after graduating college and developed several inappropriate relationships with the children and families he worked with.

Marfia allegedly would spend an excessive amount of time outside of work hours with the young male children under CYS supervision. He would even spend the night with the families he worked with.

The lawsuit alleges that Marfia would bring the mostly male children he was supervising to his house to spend the night. Additionally, it is alleged that he would bathe them alone.

Marfia was fired from CYS allegedly due, in part, to his inappropriate behavior toward the children.

Following his employment with CYS, Marfia accepted a teaching position with GASD in 2001. According to the lawsuit, he was employed with the district until 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Marfia developed a reputation within GASD and amongst staff for paying an "inappropriate" amount of attention to his favorite young male students.

He also reportedly had a reputation of taking young boys from "rough situations" under his wing.

GASD employees allegedly found Marfia's behavior concerning as he allegedly had physical contact with students, including hugging and patting them on the back, when teachers were not supposed to physically engage with students.

Marfia allegedly placed the desks of his favorite students around his desk and invited boys over to his house to play games.

Reportedly, parents and teachers complained to GASD supervisors about Marfia's inappropriate conduct with young male students, but, allegedly, nothing was done.

The victim, who filed the lawsuit against Marfia, CYS and GASD, met Marfia while he was still in elementary school. The victim had an older sibling who was one of Marfia's "favorites."

According to the lawsuit, Marfia was aware of the victim's turbulent family situation and began taking the victim and his siblings to his house at night and on the weekends.

Reports indicate Marfia began sleeping in the victim's bed when he was over, including hugging or embracing him when they slept. He also allegedly would take the victim to the shower and personally bathe him.

Marfia also encouraged the victim to call him "dad" almost immediately after he began sleeping over.

Despite not being the victim's teacher or guardian, Marfia reportedly spent excessive amounts of time with him on GASD properties.

Around 2013, Marfia formally adopted the victim, which allowed the child to move in with Marfia.

Following the adoption, Marfia's abuse included a variety of sex acts forced on the victim.

The victim was able to stop Marfia's sexual abuse when he was old enough to get away.

According to the lawsuit, despite concerns presented by CYS and GASD staff members, no action was ever taken to get the victim or other children away from Marfia. CYS was allegedly specifically informed that Marfia "inappropriately touched [the victim] while in bed."

In 2020, Marfia was charged with sexually abusing the victim. On April 4, 2022, he pled guilty to two counts of corruption of minors.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and recklessness against CYS and GASD and outlines assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims against Marfia.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial. The plaintiffs are seeking damages including attorneys' fees and other legal fees.