x
York police searching for missing 15-year-old

Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of E. King Street and S. Sherman Street.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of E. King Street and S. Sherman Street and was wearing the clothing seen below. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

Any information relating to Quesenberry's location can be submitted in the following ways: 

Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, contact York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. 

Tips can also anonymously be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH app here or through the York Police Department's website.

