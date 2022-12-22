York police searching for missing 15-year-old

Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of E. King Street and S. Sherman Street.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of E. King Street and S. Sherman Street and was wearing the clothing seen below.

Any information relating to Quesenberry's location can be submitted in the following ways:

Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, contact York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.