State Police renew call for information surrounding 1989 disappearance of 17-year-old Tracy Kroh

Despite numerous leads and interviews over the past 30 years, no one has ever been arrested or charged with the disappearance of Tracy Kroh.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 6, 2020.

Pennsylvania State Police are renewing their call for information regarding the 1989 disappearance of Tracy Marie Kroh.

The 17-year-old was last seen at the Alex Acres Trailer Park off Pennsylvania Route 147 in Halifax, Dauphin County at 10 p.m. on Aug. 5, 1989. The trailer park was approximately seven miles west of her family's home.

According to investigators, Tracy was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the park, but they were not home. She dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons on their front steps, but never returned to her family's home in Millersburg, Dauphin County.

Tracy was reported missing the next day, because her parents assumed she had spent the night at her sister's, as she often did. They called police shortly after finding out that Tracy wasn't there.

Her blue-striped white 1971 Mercury Comet was found at the town square in Millersburg the following evening, Aug. 6, 1989. Her belongings were not inside and there was no trace of the missing teen.

Four years later, parts of Tracy's wallet, including her driver's license and National Honor Society card were found in December 1993. The wallet was discovered in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road in Washington Township, nine miles from Millersburg.

Thirty years later, multiple leads have been followed by investigators but no one has been arrested or charged with Tracy's disappearance. Many believe she was a victim of foul play and was abducted, likely by someone she knew.

Tracy was born on April 16, 1972, and was described as a shy, studious teen with no enemies. She was about to start her senior year at Halifax High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was 5'0" and 90 pounds.

Tracy left behind $300 in her bedroom and $400 in her bank account.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Tracy has been asked to contact the Troop H Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 717-671-7534 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.