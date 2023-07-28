'11 years of trauma and heartbreak:' Family of Kortne Stouffer look for answers after disappearance

It’s been 11 years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer. Friends, family and loved ones are still looking for answers and asking for public help.

PALMYRA, Pa. — It’s been 11 years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer.

Friends, family and loved ones are still looking for answers and asking for public help with finding her.

The Palmyra Police Department tells FOX43 News the investigation into Kortne’s disappearance is still active. When FOX43 News reached out to Lebanon County Bureau Detectives and District Attorney’s Office, no comment was given on where the case stands now.

“There’s a lot of emptiness; there’s always hope,” said Scott Stouffer, Kortne’s father. "A lot of my family bonds together pretty well and we’re strong for each other. We definitely want answers, and I don’t think we deserve an emptiness for the rest of our lives."

According to Stouffer, there hasn’t been much communication about the case between the officials involved and his family. Stouffer says new information has come out from State Police, but he was not at liberty to disclose it to FOX43. However, Stouffer did say he was frustrated at things in the investigation that were not addressed 11 years ago.

“I think there’s someone accountable, and they need to be held responsible and help give everybody involved some closure as well them their just punishment,” said Stouffer.

Kerstin Jennings, Kortne’s sister, shares the same thoughts as her father. Since Kortne’s disappearance, Jennings has graduated high school, married and had kids. These are all milestones Kortne has missed out on that Jennings says she should’ve been a part of.

“I, in my heart, believe that something bad happened to her 11 years ago and that there are still people walking around this town that definitely know what happened or were involved in it,” said Jennings.

Kortne went missing on July 29, 2012, and has been missing since. At the time of her disappearance, Kortne had shoulder-length blond hair, green eyes, tattoos on her arm and was 5 feet 8 inches tall. A $100,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information about what happened to Kortne.

“I mean, I wish we could just snap our fingers and blink our eyes and that she would come back in just the way that she left and that we didn’t have to live with 11 years of trauma and heartbreak and everything that she’s missed, but it’s not a perfect world,” said Stouffer.