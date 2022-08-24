Police arrest third suspect in 2021 arson fire that destroyed Lancaster County barn

Charles Newswanger, 21, was taken into custody on August 20. Jonathan Yoder and Christopher Good were arrested last year for their alleged roles in the April 8 blaze

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a third suspect charged with setting a fire that caused more than a half-million dollars worth of damage to a barn last year.

Charles J. "C.J." Newswanger, 21, of New Holland, is one of three men charged for their roles in setting the fire, which destroyed a barn, a John Deere harvester, and a John Deere tractor on April 8, 2021.

The other suspects, Jonathan Yoder, 18, of Narvon, and Christopher Good, 23, of Annville, were both arrested in July 2021, according to police.

East Earl Township Police arrested Newswanger after two people identified him as an "active participant" in setting the fire, which destroyed a barn on the 200 block of Bridgeville Road.

Authorities said it took 115 firefighters from several companies more than six hours to put out the blaze.

Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20. He's charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe, according to East Earl Township Police.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $25,000.

Yoder and Good are facing similar charges, according to police. They were arrested in 2021 after police investigated an anonymous tip that identified them as suspects in the blaze.