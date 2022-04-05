Barn fire in Lancaster County causes at least $650,000 in damages

A passerby called the fire in around 3:10 a.m. on May 4 after seeing the barn located on Back Run Road and Bricker Road in flames, according to dispatch.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning barn fire in Rapho Township, Lancaster County has caused at least $650,000 in damages, according to the deputy fire chief.

A passerby called the fire in around 3:10 a.m. on May 4 after seeing the barn located on Back Run Road and Bricker Road in flames, according to dispatch. Dozens of crews responded.

The deputy fire chief confirmed that there were no injuries.

There were reportedly three steers inside the barn that got out safely.