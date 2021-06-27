Suspect in Lancaster County April fire arrested for arson

Authorities say the fire put the lives of 115 firefighters in danger as they fought to put out the flames for almost six hours.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Narvon man suspected of intentionally starting a fire at a Lancaster County barn in April.

Jonathan Yoder, 18, is alleged to have started a fire in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road that destroyed a barn, a John Deere harvester, and a John Deere tractor in the early hours of April 8.

The fire caused more than $500,000 of damage.

On June 26, Yoder was arrested after police received a tip about his involvement in the fire.