Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

He has formally been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Rodriguez allegedly fired approximately 85 shots both inside and outside of his apartment at responding officers.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township on Sept. 11.

Responding officers were told that Rodriguez had allegedly called a friend and showed the friend the deceased victim over video chat.

The three responding East Hempfield officers attempted to enter the residence but were shot at.

A review of the evidence gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police indicated that Rodriguez fired multiple firearms from inside his apartment as police tried to enter, resulting in a nearly 5-hour standoff.

According to police, at one point during the standoff, Rodriguez opened the door of the apartment while holding a semi-automatic rifle. A Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officer believed the suspect was ready to shoot.

In response, the SERT officer fired one round from his rifle at Rodriguez to stop the imminent threat. He struck Rodriguez in the chest and the bullet traveled across his chest and into his left arm, just below the armpit.

Rodriguez dropped the rifle he was holding and retreated into the apartment, according to police.

The officer was previously under investigation on whether their use of force was justified, but has been proven justified.

SERT negotiators communicated with the defendant and encouraged him to surrender peacefully. Eventually, six rounds of gas were deployed inside the residence.

After the gas was deployed, Rodriguez came to the front door and exited the residence, but briefly went back inside before exiting again and surrendering.

Inside the apartment, police found a dead woman on a bed with a gunshot wound to her head. Additionally, there were several spent shell casings of various calibers, bullet holes in the walls and ceilings and additional weapons and ammunition, according to police.