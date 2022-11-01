Pennsylvania police searching for suspect in Franklin County bank robbery

Reports say that the suspect approached the bank tellers and demanded they place money into a black bag she brought with her.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected bank robber.

According to police, on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank at 350 N. Main Street in Mercersburg Borough.

Police say the suspect approached the bank tellers and demanded they place money into a black bag she brought with her. The suspect did not brandish any weapons, but she did threaten to shoot the tellers if they did not comply.

She is described as around 5'4" with a medium build Police state she is anywhere between 30 to 40 years old and has dark curly hair, which is possibly a wig.

At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a plain gray hoodie, a COVID-19 style mask, eyeglasses, black pants, and black/dark blue sneakers with white trim.

After the money was placed in her bag, the suspect left the bank and walked to her car, parked close by.

According to police, the suspect left the car in a silver Chevrolet Sonic. She was driving west on Buchanan Trail West (SR 16).