Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Nemesis Fiorentino Sunday morning in East Hempfield Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Nemesis Florentino at an apartment on Swarr Run Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, the office of District Attorney Heather Adams announced.

Rodriguez allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence and shot at responding officers, including members of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, prosecutors said.

The five-hour standoff ended when Rodriguez was shot by a member of the SERT team, Adams' office said. He is reportedly in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

State Police are investigating to determine whether the officer's use of force was justified, Adams' office said.

Police were dispatched to the scene after Rodriguez allegedly contacted a friend and showed him an image of Florentino after he killed her during a video chat, according to prosecutors.

When responding officers attempted to enter the building Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., they encountered gunfire from inside, prosecutors said.

Police then evacuated other residents from neighboring apartments and contacted the county SERT team, which also encountered gunfire from multiple weapons after responding to the scene, according to prosecutors.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

A standoff ensued, as negotiators attempted to communicate with Rodriguez, prosecutors said.

When communication failed, Rodriguez was shot by a member of the SERT team and taken into custody.

Upon entering the residence, police say they found Florentino inside, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities found multiple bullet impact points in windows, walls, and ceilings at the residence, according to prosecutors. Police additionally found blood spatter in numerous locations, a pistol on the bed next to the victim, and spent cartridge casings of various calibers throughout the floor.

Police also obtained a video sent by Rodriguez to a family member via the messaging application WhatsApp, prosecutors said.

Another voice message sent by Rodriguez to a family member allegedly said, “Hey I love you, forgive me for what I’ve done. I’m not turning myself in to the police and the police are there. Bye. Take care of my kids and all.”