Carlisle police searching for suspects in $15,000 robbery of laundromat

Video surveillance showed a woman entering the open business. Shortly afterward, a man entered and damaged a Pa. Skill game and two change machines.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating a reported laundromat robbery.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 25, just before 4 a.m., a theft occurred at the Cherry Street Laundromat in Carlisle.

Video surveillance showed a woman entering the open business. Shortly afterward, a man entered and damaged a Pa. Skill game and two change machines.

The male suspect was unable to break into the internal Pa. Skill safe, however, he was able to break into the change machines and steal money.

The total amount of the theft and damage is over $15,000.