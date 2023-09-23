Man arrested for armed robbery of Lebanon gas station

The store clerk told police she recognized the man who robbed her at gunpoint as a regular customer.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police arrested a man for the armed robbery of a gas station.

Omar Miranda, 19, was arrested shortly after he robbed a Sunoco gas station on South 12th Street on Sept. 17.

At the scene, the store clerk told responding officers how Miranda entered the store pointing a gun at her and demanding money.

Police say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The store clerk told police she recognized the man, as he was a regular customer.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police identified Miranda as the suspect.

He is facing charges of robbery, and a person not to possess a firearm.