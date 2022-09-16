Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter

John Patrick Mumper plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, after an Aug. 28, 2020 car crash that killed Gabby Godfrey, 23.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic.

John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Mumper pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. He was also sentenced to an additional 18 months of probation to be served at the end of his prison sentence.

On Aug. 28, 2020, Mumper was driving his car on N. Hanover Street in Carlisle Borough. He was driving over 20 miles over the speed limit, disregarded a steady yellow signal, and entered the intersection of N. Hanover Street and Noble Blvd.

He crashed into an oncoming vehicle, driven by Gabriel "Gabby" Godfrey. Godfrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Godfrey's family attended the sentencing hearing and addressed the court regarding the terrible impact this incident has had on their lives.

After hearing the family testimony, Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mumper to an additional condition that requires him to write a letter to the court on the anniversary of Godfrey's death for the duration of his sentence.