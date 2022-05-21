Police investigating fatal shooting at York County car wash

Police have not said if the victims were targeted or what led to the shooting.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 24-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a York County car wash on Friday afternoon.

Police say, at around 12:55 p.m., unidentified suspects got out of a white Kia Forte that was parked at The Auto Spa Express on the 2100 block of York Crossing Drive, in West Manchester Township and fired shots, striking two people.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where shortly after one succumbed to his injuries and died, officials say.

Police have not yet said if the victims were targeted or what led to the shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 23, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.