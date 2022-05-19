Man taken to hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

Police say there is no danger to the public.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials say a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 2400 block of Market Street around 3 p.m.

At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is cooperating with police and told them he knew the shooter.

Police say there is no danger to the public and they continue to investigate the shooting.