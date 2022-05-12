York man injured in shooting; police are investigating

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday night on the first block of South Penn Street.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to York City Police.
Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a 32-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not provide any additional details about the severity of his injury.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or (717) 849-2219.