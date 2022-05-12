York man injured in shooting; police are investigating

A 32-year-old male victim was shot around 7:30 p.m. on the first block of South Penn St., according to York City Police. An investigation is underway.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday night on the first block of South Penn Street.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to York City Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a 32-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not provide any additional details about the severity of his injury.