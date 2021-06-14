Camp Hill man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

Marko Pezer, 19, was charged after the investigation of a tip sent to State Police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators say.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — State Police have charged a 19-year-old Cumberland County man with two felony counts of child pornography, a felony count of disseminating a photo/video of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation last month.

Marko Pezer, of Camp Hill, was charged after investigators served a search warrant at his residence on the 100 block of S. 18th Street in June, according to State Police.

Investigators were acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that a Kik user had sent a file containing child pornography using the social media app.

Subsequent investigation led police to Pezer's home, State Police say.

An examination of devices belonging to Pezer revealed multiple child pornography files, police say.