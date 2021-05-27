Chester County gymnastics coach charged with 200 counts of possession, dissemination of child pornography

Gary Hutt, 45, of Spring City, is accused of having "thousands" of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children stored on his computer, according to prosecutors.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with more than 200 counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, prosecutors say.

Gary Hutt, 45, of Spring City, is accused of having "thousands" of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children stored on his computer, according to Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan, who announced the charges in a press release.

Hutt is a girls gymnastics coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parker Ford, Chester County.

“The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children," said Ryan. "My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible. Through the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, our detectives were provided with a cybertip that helped lead to the defendant’s arrest.

"The defendant was an instructor who worked with children, so anyone with information about him is urged to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344- 6866.”

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed against Hutt, Chester County Detectives received a tip from the NCMEC on March 11 that an internet service provider had flagged several email addresses for uploading images of suspected child pornography.

Detectives were able to trace the IP address of the emails to Hutt’s Spring City home, Ryan said.

A search warrant was executed on April 13. Thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse were recovered from the defendant’s computer through a forensic examination conducted by Chester County Detectives, according to Ryan.

The images were dated from March 2004 to February 2021.

Hutt, who worked as a coach at Berks East Gymnastics since January, is being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3, 2021, before Magisterial District Judge John Hipple.

Chester County Detectives are still investigating, and the case is assigned to Assistant District Attorney Christine Abatemarco, Ryan said.