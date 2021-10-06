Perry County man arrested on child porn charges

Fasick has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Joseph Fasick, 23, of Elliottsburg, has been arrested on several child sex abuse charges after police found him in possession of child pornography on June 9.

The Pennsylvania State Police Central Computer Crime Unit initiated an investigation into a user of the social media platform, Discord, after it was reported that the user had shared two images of child pornography on the site. The investigation determined that the user was Fasick.

A search warrant was executed on the 90 block of Frog Hollow Road in Elliottsburg. The search revealed images and videos of child pornography in the possession of Fasick.

Fasick was subsequently arrested and has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.