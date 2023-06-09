Authorities find human remains near home of Mifflin County homicide suspect

Brandon Holbrook, 47, of Reedsville, is charged with homicide in relation to the disappearance of Maryland photographer Joseph Shymanski, who went missing Sunday.

REEDSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania man has been charged with the murder of a Washington D.C.-area photographer who is missing and considered dead, authorities in Maryland and Pennsylvania said Thursday.

Brandon R. Holbrook, 47 of Reedsville, Mifflin County, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree homicide and other offenses relating to the disappearance of Joseph Anthony Shymanski, who was reported missing by family members on September 4, according to police in Calvert County, Maryland.

Mifflin County Regional Police Chief Andre C. French said Thursday that human remains were located within several hundred yards of Holbrook's Mifflin County home.

"While DNA confirmation will take some time, we believe these human remains are the remains of the missing person from Calvert County, Maryland," French said in a statement.

A team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University are on the scene in the Reedsville area, along with detectives from Calvert County. Authorities are searching for specific video surveillance footage that will help their investigation and are interviewing potential witnesses in the Reedsville area, according to French.

The police presence was expected to last through the day Thursday, French said. There may be secondary locations identified based on findings at the scene near Holbrook's home.

French said there is no credible threat to the public in the Reedsville area .

Shymanski, 51, was reported missing from his Huntingtown, Maryland home by concerned relatives after he disappeared over the weekend, according to police in Calvert County. The father of two was last seen Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

During the investigation detectives determined foul play was suspected and identified Holbrook as a suspect. Detectives traveled to Reedsville and executed several search warrants prior to his arrest.