Woman arrested for delivering drugs that resulted in death of 1

Camille Winston, 30, was arrested for delivering the drugs that authorities believe cause Apryl Smith's death in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from West Virginia is facing charges in Pennsylvania after authorities accused her of delivering the drugs that resulted in the death of a Carlisle woman.

Camille Winston, 30, allegedly sold laced drugs to 44-year-old Apryl Smith on May 14. Smith's boyfriend found her dead just after 3:20 a.m. on May 15.

Police say Smith met Winston at the Weis Markets on East High Street in Carlisle between 2 and 4:30 p.m. on May 14 to purchase the drugs. Officers were able to identify Winston via surveillance video and from a prior interaction with her and her husband on May 12.

Police were also able to connect Winston to the overdose through drug packaging and because she left her phone in the car Smith was driving when she allegedly picked up Winston and the drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

The coroner determined that Smith's cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, police said. Her presumptive toxicology report was allegedly positive for cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.