Lancaster man sentenced to up to 52 years in prison for rape of a child

40-year-old Geraldo Maldonado was found guilty of raping a child and 15 additional charges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Following a four day trial in May, Geraldo Maldonado, of Lancaster was sentenced for of rape of child and 15 additional charges to 24-to-52 years in prison.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, he was charged for one count of rape of a child, two counts aggravated indecent assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of incest, three counts of corruption of minors, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, and three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13.

Initially, Lancaster City Borough Police received a report of a sexual offense in August 2021 on Vine Street where they found and spoke with three victims about the offenses.

Officials from Lancaster County District Attorney's office say that a journal owned by Maldonado contained information about the crimes and is what caused the call to police.

In May 2023, he was on trial for four days and convicted and awaited sentencing.

On Wednesday, Maldonado was sentenced to 24-to-52 years in prison.

Maldonado must now register as such with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.