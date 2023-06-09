Joe Shymanski is a well-known fine art, portrait and event photographer and a regular at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A suspect has been arrested on murder charges connected to the disappearance of a well-known, D.C.-based photographer, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WUSA9 Wednesday.

Family and friends of Joseph Anthony Shymanski, 51, of Huntingtown, expressed concerned after the father of two went missing this weekend and has not been seen or heard from since. Shymanski was last seen Sunday afternoon at his home in Calvert County, according to deputies, who launched an investigation.

During the investigation detectives determined foul play was suspected and a suspect was identified. Detectives traveled to Reedsville, Pennsylvania and executed several search warrants.

The suspect, Brandon R. Holbrook, 47, of Reedsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree assault.

Holbrook is still in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition.

Detectives say this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no other suspects.

No body has been found.

Shymanski is a fixture at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market and D.C.'s Holiday Market. He is most well-known for combining fandom and Legos, with photography of Star Wars Lego figurines and various others often representing larger social issues.

He also worked with many restaurants in the District, including those run by chef Spike Mendelssohn. Micheline Mendelssohn said their family has worked with Shymanski for decades. He has taken photos of restaurant openings like We The Pizza and Good Stuff Company. He has also taken food photos for cookbooks.

It's Black Friday! Give the gift that keeps on giving all year round. Order now to ensure timely delivery before the... Posted by Joe Shymanski Photography on Friday, November 27, 2020

Before opening his photography studio in 2000, Shymanski worked as a secondary school teacher in D.C., Virginia and elsewhere.