York City Police looking for bank robbery suspect

The suspect is said to have fled the Peoples Bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are asking the public to help identify, locate, or share any information about a bank robbery on Friday.

Police say on Friday, around 1:30 p.m., a man "forcefully" robbed the Peoples Bank at One Market Way West.

The suspect is said to have fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No additional details about this crime were made available.