York man accused of robbing M&T Bank in West York

Keith Druck, 47, allegedly took $781 in cash after handing the teller a threatening note Wednesday morning police say

WEST YORK, Pa. — A 47-year-old York man has been charged in the robbery of a M&T Bank Wednesday in West York, police say.

Keith Druck, of the 2500 block of Old Trail Road, was charged after an investigation by West York Police, who were dispatched to the bank on the 1400 block of W. Market St. following the alleged robbery.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 9:28 a.m. A man entered the bank and handed a threatening note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect was wearing two gray hooded sweatshirts, black pants, a mask, black gloves with orange markings, and sunglasses, police say. He was using a tan and black cane.

The teller handed the suspect $781 in loose U.S. currency, placing the money in a bag along with a bait pack that recorded the serial numbers of the money and a GPS tracking device. The suspect took the bag and fled, police say.

Minutes after the robbery, a man matching the suspect's description was found by York City Police in the area of S. West Street and Newton Ave., police say. The man fled when police approached, discarding two packs of U.S. currency and the tracking device that was placed in the bag during the robbery, according to police.

The serial numbers from the discarded cash matched the numbers of the currency handed to the suspect during the robbery, police say. Police recovered $603 of the currency taken in the robbery.

The suspect was apprehended and identified as Druck, according to police. He was wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect as seen on surveillance images at the bank, police say.

At the time of his arrest, Druck was also wearing a black and red jacket and sneakers, but he was in possession of a tan and black cane and sunglasses that appeared identical to the ones the suspect in the robbery was wearing, according to police.

Druck allegedly told police he had no part in the robbery, and that he had found the money when he left his home that morning, police say.