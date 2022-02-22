Man's assault on tow truck driver in York caught on video; police investigating

On Feb. 16, a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was caught on video assaulting a tow truck driver in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers. It depicts a man punching a tow truck driver in York.

Police are seeking to identify a man whose assault on a tow truck drive in York earlier this month was caught on video.

Authorities say on Feb. 16, they investigated an assault on a tow truck driver in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York.

The man police are seeking to identify can be seen on video exiting his vehicle wearing and striking the tow truck driver from behind.

In the video, the man is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information can contact the York City Police Department through the following ways:

-Submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

-Send an email to Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

-Call the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

-Call the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219