York woman charged in Mother's Day fight outside Springettsbury Township Red Lobster

Cathy Hill, 52, is charged with defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment in the May 10 incident that went viral on social media

YORK, Pa. — A 52-year-old York woman caught on video engaging in a Mother's Day altercation outside a Red Lobster restaurant earlier this month was charged after an investigation of the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by Springettsbury Township Police.

Cathy Lynn Hill, of the 1900 block of Bernays Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment in the May 10 incident, which took place outside the seafood restaurant on East Market Street at about 4:26 p.m., according to the complaint.

Police were dispatched to the scene for the report of a woman yelling profanities and "causing problems" while trying to gain entry to the restaurant, the complaint states.

The woman, later identified as Hill, had left the area by the time police arrived. But Hill had also called 911 regarding the incident, and met police in a nearby parking lot, according to the complaint.

After interviewing Hill, listening to witness accounts, and observing video of the incident provided by a bystander, police concluded the following: