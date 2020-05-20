York woman charged in Mother's Day fight outside Springettsbury Township Red Lobster

YORK, Pa. — A 52-year-old York woman caught on video engaging in a Mother's Day altercation outside a Red Lobster restaurant earlier this month was charged after an investigation of the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by Springettsbury Township Police.
Cathy Lynn Hill, of the 1900 block of Bernays Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment in the May 10 incident, which took place outside the seafood restaurant on East Market Street at about 4:26 p.m., according to the complaint.
Police were dispatched to the scene for the report of a woman yelling profanities and "causing problems" while trying to gain entry to the restaurant, the complaint states.
The woman, later identified as Hill, had left the area by the time police arrived. But Hill had also called 911 regarding the incident, and met police in a nearby parking lot, according to the complaint.
After interviewing Hill, listening to witness accounts, and observing video of the incident provided by a bystander, police concluded the following:
- Three Red Lobster employees allegedly involved in the incident told police the restaurant is currently set up to provide curbside pickup or delivery for online orders, and no one other than employees are permitted inside.
- Hill placed an online order for delivery, but due to limited staff and an increase in business volume due to the holiday, it would take several hours for her delivery to arrive.
- Hill then showed up at the restaurant, complaining that she wanted a refund. She managed to get inside the restaurant to a vestibule near the entrance. She was not wearing a facemask, the employees told police.
- One of the employees, whom police identified as Tiffany Carter, approached Hill and told her to leave. Hill began pushing her chest into Carter's while attempting to move further inside the restaurant.
- Carter then pushed Hill out of the building. Once outside, Hill continued to attempt to get inside before swinging at Carter and striking her in the left side of the face. Carter then grabbed Hill by the hair before the two were separated.
- Carter refused medical attention and told police she wanted to press charges.
- In Hill's account to police, she confirmed she had pre-paid for an order and was upset about the wait time. She told police a manager at the restaurant said she could have a refund. Hill admitted she ended up inside the restaurant, where she began arguing with Carter. She accused Carter of trying to "choke her out" and said she only "swatted" at Carter's head in self-defense because Carter was "combatively" coming at her.
- Police asked bystanders who witnessed the altercation if Hill was the aggressor, and the answer was "an overwhelming yes."
- One bystander then provided police with video of the incident, which the investigating officer observed.