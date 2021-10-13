York couple charged after altercation involving 12-year-old girl at Laser Alleys

The couple allegedly attacked the girl, who was involved in an argument with their daughter in the Sept. 18 incident, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York couple is facing charges after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl during a fight last month at Laser Alleys in Springettsbury Township, police say.

Fanny Jiminez, 43, and Luis Villafane-Ocasio, 51, both of York, are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a person less than 13 years of age, possessing the instrument of crime, simple assault, and disorderly conduct in the alleged incident, which occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Jiminez was charged with an additional count of simple assault and a count of reckless endangerment in the incident, according to police.

The suspects are accused of attacking a 12-year-old girl at the East Market Street bowling and entertainment venue, according to police. Jiminez allegedly struck the victim with a baseball bat during the alleged attack, police say.

The couple's daughter allegedly called them to the venue on the night of the incident, claiming the victim and others were trying to fight her.

Villafane-Ocasio later told police Jiminez brought a baseball bat along because their daughter claimed the people who wanted to fight her had guns, the criminal complaint affidavit states.

When the suspects arrived, a fight broke out between their daughter and the victim as bystanders looked on. The incident was captured on video by numerous bystanders, police say.

During the altercation, Jiminez allegedly struck the victim twice with a baseball bat, once in the upper torso and once in the back, according to police.

Villafane-Ocasio initially tried to break up the fight, police claim, but later was seen shoving the victim to the ground, standing over her, and striking her with a closed fist.

Jiminez then was seen stomping the victim while the victim was still on the ground, according to police.

Police say the alleged fight occurred in front of numerous bystanders, including children.