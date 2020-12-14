Argument over parking space leads to gun, assault charges for York man, police say

Yandel Gonzalez-Rodriguez is accused of pointing an unlicensed firearm with an altered serial number at another person during a confrontation in the city on Nov. 29.

YORK, Pa. — An argument over a parking space led to firearms and assault charges for a York man, according to York City Police.

Yandel Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly pointed a firearm at another person during the alleged altercation, which took place on Nov. 29 on the 100 block of S. Beaver Street, York Police say.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly hid the firearm and fled before police arrived, but was later apprehended and charged with the following offenses, according to police:

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License

Simple Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Disorderly Conduct