x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

York County

Argument over parking space leads to gun, assault charges for York man, police say

Yandel Gonzalez-Rodriguez is accused of pointing an unlicensed firearm with an altered serial number at another person during a confrontation in the city on Nov. 29.
Credit: York City Police
Yandel Gonzalez-Rodriguez

YORK, Pa. — An argument over a parking space led to firearms and assault charges for a York man, according to York City Police.

Yandel Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly pointed a firearm at another person during the alleged altercation, which took place on Nov. 29 on the 100 block of S. Beaver Street, York Police say. 

Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly hid the firearm and fled before police arrived, but was later apprehended and charged with the following offenses, according to police:

  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
  • Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License
  • Simple Assault
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Disorderly Conduct

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arraigned on the charges at York County Central Booking.