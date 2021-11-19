Statue of an Amish family purposely set on fire in Lebanon County

The statue measured 10 feet wide and 10 feet tall. Damages were estimated to be approximately $5,000, according to officials.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say an Amish Family statue was purposely set on fire in Lebanon County.

On Nov. 16, police responded to a Creative Crafts Novelty Store on 125 Reistville Road, in Heidelberg Township, for an arson report, according to officials.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered a significant amount of damage had been done to a statue of an Amish Family depicting a farmer and a female, police state.

The statue measured 10 feet wide and 10 feet tall. Damages were estimated to be approximately $5,000, according to officials.

Police confirm there were no injuries reported.