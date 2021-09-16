$15,000 reward for information on warehouse fires

The reward comes after a series of arsons which date back to June 2020.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with West Manchester Township Police Department have announced a reward for information pertaining to arson attacks at a warehouse in West Manchester Township.

The announcement comes after a series of fires at the Target/FedEx facility starting in June 2020.

According to police, the multi-million square foot facility has suffered millions of dollars of losses because of the fires.

The $15,000 reward is for information that specifically relates to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist connected to the fires.