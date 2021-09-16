$15,000 reward for information on warehouse fires

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with West Manchester Township Police Department have announced a reward for information pertaining to arson attacks at a warehouse in West Manchester Township.
The announcement comes after a series of fires at the Target/FedEx facility starting in June 2020.
According to police, the multi-million square foot facility has suffered millions of dollars of losses because of the fires.
The $15,000 reward is for information that specifically relates to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist connected to the fires.
Anyone with information about the fires should call West Manchester Police at 717-792-9514, or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.